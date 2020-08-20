Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Last respects to the doyen of Hindustani Classical music Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, who passed away in New Jersey on August 17, were paid here earlier on Thursday.

The family members of the music maestro bid a farewell, and paid their last respects to him at their residence in Mumbai city, earlier today.

The acclaimed Indian classical vocalist died of a cardiac arrest in his New Jersey residence at the age of 90.

The legendary musician was in the United States when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced in India and he decided to stay back.

The sudden demise of the singer has left a void among the music enthusiasts.

Boasting an illustrious eight decades-long music career, Jasraj's musical journey has been very fruitful across continents.

He was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, as well as Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards. (ANI)

