A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday as Superstar Rajinikanth’s action thriller film Jailer hit the big screens today. Several fans of the legendary actor were spotted at the cinema halls early morning. Fans were seen going berserk, pushing through the doors and rushing into the theatre. An ardent fan of the Robot actor while talking exclusively to ANI shared his excitement and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth is our favourite whom we cannot ignore in any situation. When his films got released no matter what time or day it is we will go for his movies for the opening show for many years.” Jailer: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Fans Dance Outside Theatres in Chennai To Celebrate the Release of His Action-Entertainer (Watch Video).

Several fans of the star were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall in Tamil Nadu by cheering for the star, dancing to dhol beats and bursting crackers.

Talking about Jailer, the Superstar portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe. Ahead of Jailer Release Rajinikanth Makes a Spiritual Trip to the Himalayas.

Check Out Fans Dancing Out Theatres Video Here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer' pic.twitter.com/N8qa44ytHB — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin. Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.