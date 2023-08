Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday teased the third part of his popular action franchise Don. Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram. "A New Era Begins," read the tagline in the short clip set on the theme of Don". Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Announces Third Installment of the Action Thriller With an Exciting Promo Video – WATCH.

The first Don released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters. 'The franchise started after Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's Actioner - Reports.

In May, Sidhwani had said the third installment was in the "scripting" stage. "Till my partner (Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won't do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don,” Sidhwani had told PTI. There are reports that the upcoming film will feature a new lead.