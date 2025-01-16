Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's recent attack at his Bandra residence has shocked both the film fraternity and political circles, leading to an outpouring of reactions on social media.

The actor, who was injured during an altercation with an intruder late Wednesday night, is currently recovering in Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

An official statement from Saif Ali Khan's team confirmed the actor's condition. "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, with doctors monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. We also appreciate the prayers and support from fans and well-wishers during this difficult time," the statement read.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra.

As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now."

The incident has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, with several celebrities voicing their concern and sending their best wishes for Saif's recovery.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his thoughts on social media and said, "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan."

Pulkit Samrat also took to social media, calling the attack "shocking," adding, "Praying for his speedy recovery!! True fighter!!"

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), voiced his concern over the safety measures at the complex.

"The attack on film star Saif Ali Khan in his own house is a matter of concern. IFTDA condemns this attack. The concern is about the security of the building, and how an intruder was able to reach the 12th floor. This is a matter for investigation, and we are confident that the Mumbai Police will look into it," Pandit shared while speaking to ANI.

Actor Raza Murad also spoke to ANI about the attack and said, "This is a very serious and terrifying incident. What is surprising is that the place where he lives has very strong 3-4 layers of security. Despite that, the intruder managed to breach the security and enter. What was his intention? It is crucial to catch him. He will be caught, because the Mumbai Police is very capable, but such incidents are happening frequently. Mukesh Duggal, Rakesh Roshan, and others have also faced similar situations. A thief usually just steals and leaves, but here, there was a full-blown fight and an attack. Now, the question is, if the intruder came to commit murder, who was he, and who orchestrated it?"

Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to be with their father during this challenging time.

Also present were filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife, Mamta Bhatia-Anand. Anand, who has worked with Saif on films like Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), is also the producer of Saif's upcoming project Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter.

In addition to confirming the nature of the attack, Saif Ali Khan's public relations team also revealed that the incident was an attempted burglary. "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter," the statement read.

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has launched a formal investigation into the incident, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirming that Saif was injured during the altercation. He assured that the authorities are actively working to gather more details on the matter. (ANI)

