In 2024, Virat Kohli gave a proper house tour of his Alibaug home and the video took all over the internet by storm. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got a luxurious bungalow in Alibaug for themselves and their families. They also mention it is a vacation home where they spend quality time with themselves away from their work. Their luxurious bungalow in Alibaug has become a hot topic recently as they are planning for a special custom ritual which is also known as "Griha Pravesh Pooja" which can also be mentioned as the housewarming party. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Set to Host Housewarming Party at Alibaug Home? Griha Pravesh Pooja Preparations in Full Swing (Watch Viral Video).

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Alibaug Home Tour Pics

There have been multiple reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma setting up their lives to permanently stay in London. But as mentioned by Virat Kohli before, this INR 32 crore luxurious bungalow in Alibaug is going to be a vacation home. Virat Kohli's luxurious bungalow in Alibaug is made of around in 2,000 sq ft area. While giving the home tour, Virat Kohli looked very ambitious in explaining each detail of the luxurious bungalow in Alibaug.

'Destination that blends wellness, luxury and peace of mind'

The star Indian cricketer also mentioned how there is a specific spot for everything at his and Anushka Sharma's luxurious bungalow in Alibaug. Virat Kohli also said that for him, "Family comes first". The star couple will soon be seen in India visiting their luxurious bungalow in Alibaug as they will be going on with the rituals. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Named in Delhi's Probable Squad for Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Matches.

Virat Kohli is currently at the lowest in his career and with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 coming up he will also be gearing up for the 50-over mega tournament. Team India will not visit Pakistan for any of their matches but the Indian captain will have to be present in Pakistan for the opening ceremony of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

