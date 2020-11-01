Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 (ANI): After nearly 7 months of hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, the first film titled 'The Pick Up Artist' was released in all PVRs in Dehradun from Friday evening.

After garnering praises from the International Film Festivals, this film has also been displayed at various cinema halls in Delhi.

The plot of 'The Pick Up Artist' revolves around the kidnapping of girls from the fashion world and then an investigation by a freak policeman. The shooting of the film, which marks the directorial debut by Rohit Arora, was completed in almost three years. The film has been shot in Delhi and it stars Dev Chauhan, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Aanchal Chauhan, Lokesh Mittal, Vinay Dogra, among others.

Talking about the appreciation the movie is receiving, Director Rohit Arora said "The film is receiving love from all across the world due to its storyline. It has also been featured in International Film Festivals in Brazil, United Kingdom, America, Netherlands, and Colombia."

'The Pick Up Artist', which is a small budget film, was selected as the official entry to the World's Best Independent Film Festival World Best Houston, The movie has also bagged two Gold Emmy Awards. (ANI)

