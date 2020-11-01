Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has once again shared never before seen picture of his father. On Sunday, Babil shared a photo from the day when Irrfan saw him performing on the stage. "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," he captioned the Instagram post. In the image, we can see Irrfan standing in front of Babil, and the two seems to be engaged in some discussion. Babil Khan Shares Father Irrfan Khan’s Unseen Pic with an Emotional Caption (View Post)

"Miss him," a fan commented. "Thank you for keeping him alive," another one wrote. Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. A few days ago, on the actor's 6-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: "2 man squad." Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Adorable Throwback Pic with Late Father, Says ‘I Love the Way You Shake My Soul Still’

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage. A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT

Some time back, he even shared a picture of Irrfan's grave, freshly coated with white paint.

