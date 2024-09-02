Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Sudeep, whose full name is Sudeep Sanjeev, was born on September 2, 1973, in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, to parents Sanjeev Manjappa and Saroja. Fondly known as 'Kiccha' Sudeep, he is one of the most prolific actor-filmmakers in Sandalwood. Making his acting debut in 1997 with the film Thayavva, starring Charan Raj, Ramesh Bhat and Sindhu, it was Sudeep's 2001 film Huchcha that propelled him to stardom. In a career spanning more than two decades, Kiccha Sudeep has starred in several hit films like Kiccha (2003), Ee Shathamaanada Veera Madakari (2009), Kempe Gowda (2011), Kotigobba 2 (2016), and Hebbuli (2017), among others. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’: Premiere Date Announced on Actor Kiccha Sudeep’s Birthday, Surprise Awaited for Fans (Watch Video).

Conferred with the title of 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy', which means 'Master of Acting' or 'Emperor of Acting', Kiccha Sudeep has also showcased his talent in the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu film industries. His birthday serves as the perfect occasion to dive into some lesser-known facts about this talented man. So, let's check them out!

1. Kiccha’s Acting Debut

Kiccha Sudeep, who is one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood, made his acting debut with a supporting role in V Umakanth's 1997 film Thayavva. Alongside Kiccha, the movie featured Umashree, Charan Raj, Sindhu, Avinash, Ramesh Bhat and Tennis Krishna in key roles. The movie was a box office failure.

2. Kiccha Sudeep's Bollywood Stint

Kiccha Sudeep made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Ram Gopal Vama's supernatural film Phoonk. The movie also featured Ahsaas Channa, Amruta Khanvilkar, Lillete Dubey, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ganesh Yadav in pivotal roles. Sudeep later appeared in RGV's Rann (2010) with Amitabh Bachchan, and the director's Phoonk 2 (2010) and Rakta Charitra (2010). Kiccha Sudeep also shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 (2019) as the villain.

3. Kiccha Sudeep’s Directorial Ventures

Kiccha Sudeep is truly one of the most gifted artistes in the country. The Kannada superstar has also explored his passion for direction with the 2006 film My Autograph. Kiccha starred in and produced the romantic drama, which also featured Meena, Sridevika, Rashmi Kulkarni and Deepu, among others. He directed many other hit films, including Ee Shatamaanada Veera Madakari (2009), Kempe Gowda (2011) and Just Maath Maathalli (2010).

4. Kiccha Lived on INR 500 per Month During His Initial Days

Every successful person in the world has had to struggle at some point to reach where he/she is currently. The same was true for our beloved Kiccha. During an interview, the Kannada superstar revealed that he lived on INR 500 a month during his initial days.

5. Kiccha Sudeep’s Marital Life

Not many are aware of the troubled past of Kiccha Sudeep and his wife, Priya Radhakrishna. Things had gone so ugly that the couple decided to split paths at a point, filing for a divorce in 2015. However, things slowly worked out between them, and the couple decided to give their relationship another chance. Kiccha and Priya are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. They have a daughter, Saanvi Sudeep, born in 2004. Kabzaa Movie Review: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's 'KGF Lite' Is A Massive Mess Studded With Never-Ending Madness (LatestLY Exclusive).

After his movie Max (2024), Kiccha Sudeep is gearing up to host Bigg Boss Kannada 12. His next movie release will be the tentatively titled Kichcha 47, directed by Vijay Karthikeya. Kichcha 47 may release in December 2025.

As our beloved Kiccha turns a year older today, here's wishing him endless joy and success, with hopes that he continues to entertain for years to come.

