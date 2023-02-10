Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): It's a nostalgic Friday for actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

He took a stroll down memory lane and shared a working still from the sets of his directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

In the image, he is seen giving an intense look while working with the crew on the film. He also remembered continuity supervisor Haasan Kutty who was sitting next to Farhan.

"Thank you @dop007 for sharing this working still from the sets of #DilChahtaHai .. on the left of frame is continuity supervisor Hassan Kutty (RIP) ..," Farhan captioned the post.

Preity Zinta, one of the lead stars of Dil Chahta Hai, reacted to the post.

Recalling working with Haasan Kutty, Preity commented, "RIP Hassan Kutty.. Learnt so much from him."

The movie, released in 2001, features actors Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as the main trio. Apart from Preity, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia also starred in the movie.

The film was applauded for its strong storyline and had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The movie, mostly shot in urban Mumbai and Australia, follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It is about how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their journey.

Farhan is now all set to direct 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The upcoming film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. (ANI)

