It is true that Indian Hindi cinema has evolved in its portrayal of women as mothers. In the past, women were often depicted as submissive and confined to traditional household roles, including motherhood. However, in recent years, there has been a shift towards portraying women as strong, independent, and empowered, including mothers. Many Bollywood films now feature female characters who challenge traditional gender roles and stereotypes and actively fight against discrimination and inequality. These characters are often portrayed as strong and powerful, with their own goals and aspirations outside of their roles as mothers. Mother’s Day 2023: From Sushmita Sen to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes On the Special Day!.

It has encouraged more women to come forward and pursue their own dreams and ambitions, rather than being confined to traditional gender roles and expectations. On the extraordinary occasion of Mother's Day, here is the list of 5 iconic on-screen mothers who redefined motherhood in Bollywood: Mother’s Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Gauahar Khan – 4 Bollywood Moms Who Will Be Celebrating the Special Day for the First Time!

1. Sridevi Kapoor in Mom

Late Sridevi's performance in her last movie 'Mom' was considered to be one of her best performances. In the film, she plays the role of a mother who sets out on a dangerous revenge mission to seek justice for her sexually abused daughter. Her portrayal of a mother fighting for justice in the face of overwhelming odds was a powerful message for audiences. The film's themes of motherhood, sacrifice, and revenge resonated deeply with viewers. Sridevi's performance was a standout aspect of the movie. Her legacy as one of Bollywood's most outstanding actresses is further cemented by her powerful performance in Ravi Udyawar directed film, Mom.

2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jazbaa

Jazbaa was a powerful and emotional film that showcased Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's acting prowess. Her portrayal of Anuradha, a mother who will stop at nothing to save her daughter, was both heart-wrenching and inspiring. Rai's performance in the film was widely acclaimed, and she was praised for her ability to convey a range of emotions, from desperation and fear to strength and determination. Her character's struggle to balance her commitment to justice with her love for her daughter was a powerful message for audiences, and the film's themes of motherhood and sacrifice resonated deeply with viewers. As an honest lawyer, and a single mother who finds herself in a middle of a do-or-die situation where an attorney is forced to defend an unsavoury criminal after her daughter is kidnapped. Now above her honesty, she'll have to save a rapist from a death sentence, as ransom.

3. Nargis in Mother India

Nargis's portrayal of Radha in Mehboob Khan's 'Mother India' is one of the most iconic performances in the history of Indian cinema. The film, released on October 25, 1957, tells the story of a woman who is forced to become the sole breadwinner for her family after her husband's arms are crushed by a boulder.Nargis' character in the film is a powerful and inspiring mother who faces countless hardships and obstacles in her life, yet remains determined to provide for her family and protect her children.

4. Kriti Sanon in Mimi

'Mimi' is a Hindi language film starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film tells the story of a young woman named Mimi who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring. Through her sacrifices, Mimi shows that parenthood is not limited to biology and that a mother's love knows no boundaries.

5. Rani Mukerji in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role is directed by Ashima Chibber and was released in March 2023. The film is based on the real-life story of an Indian mother, Bhavna Chatterjee, who fought against the Norwegian Child Welfare Services to regain the custody of her children. Rani Mukerji's character fought against the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery to prove that her parenting methods were not harmful to her children.

