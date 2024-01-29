Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to perform at the upcoming edition of Grammy Awards for the first time. The 80-year-old singer, who is nominated for Best Folk Album for "Joni Mitchell at Newport", will take to the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on 4 February, reports Female First UK. This marks the only time she has sung at the annual ceremony, despite having been honoured with 10 Grammy awards in the past, including the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Will Attend BUT Won’t Perform at the Award Show – Reports

The "Both Sides Now" singer suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 which left her unable to talk or walk for some time but in July 2022, she returned to the stage for her first full show since 2000 when she made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, before making her official comeback in June 2023 at the Echoes Through the Canyon festival. Grammys 2024: Trevor Noah Returns for Fourth Time As Host.

Joni Mitchell will perform at 2024 Grammys, Academy announces https://t.co/3CaUEyKrbP — Jan Martin#FREEASSANGENOW (@jmartinukus) January 29, 2024

As per Female First UK, Joni joins a long list of performers for this year's ceremony, with Billy Joel -- who is returning to sing at the event for the first time in 20 years -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Like Combs, Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo among those who will be taking to the stage. In addition, U2 will also stage a performance from their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. SZA is the most-nominated artist, having received nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

