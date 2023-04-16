New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Actor Gautam Gulati says he is set to feature in a film produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's eponymous banner.

The "Bigg Boss 8" winner, who will next be seen as a gang leader in "MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand", said the untitled project was supposed to be directed by Satish Kaushik. Kaushik died on March 9 at the age of 66.

According to Gulati, the shooting of the film is currently on hold. It will mark his reunion with Salman Khan Films (SKF) after the 2021 action thriller "Radhe".

"For now, I am doing 'MTV Roadies' and my next project is with Salman Khan Films. Satish Kaushik ji was going to direct the film. But it's unfortunate that he passed away. Let's see, the movie is on hold for now. We will begin shooting after 'Roadies'," Gulati told PTI.

The 35-year-old actor also recalled discussing his look for the film with Kaushik days before his demise.

"Life is short. Everyone should just appreciate what they have at present... He was sitting fine, eating salad and he was looking all good and fine..." Gulati added.

Kaushik, also known for directing films such as "Tere Naam", "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", and "Kaagaz", would have turned 67 on April 13.

In "MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand", hosted by Sonu Sood, Gulati will appear alongside Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders. The 19th season of the popular reality series is currently in the audition stage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)