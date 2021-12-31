Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): The upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel series titled 'House of the Dragon' has already found a fan in author George R. R. Martin.

Recently, the author of the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series, which was later adapted into the iconic HBO series 'Game of Thrones', revealed that he has seen a rough cut of the 'House of the Dragon'.

In a recent post on his website, the 73-year-old author of the epic fantasy novels said he was "chuffed" to discover IMDb named 'House of the Dragon' "the most anticipated new show" of 2022.

"That's a hell of a list to be at the top of, too. Amazon's new Tolkien series? Neil Gaiman's SANDMAN? Marvel shows? STAR WARS shows?" he wrote. He added, "Good company."

Martin said that he's also "anticipating" 'House of the Dragon' "pretty eagerly," and has already seen "a rough cut" of the premiere episode.

"Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)," he continued.

The author added, "Also ... mum's the word now, don't tell anyone... I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral... just the way I like my epic fantasy."

"Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job," he added of two of the show's executive producers Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

He further said, "And the cast... just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when... but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands."

Concluding his post, Martin advised fans to "anticipate away" ahead of the 'House of the Dragon' premiere. "I do not think you will be disappointed," he said.

After 'GOT' completed its eight-season run on HBO in May 2019, the network announced a straight-to-series order for its prequel 'House of the Dragon'.

The spinoff follows the Targaryen civil war, which occurred about 300 years before what took place in 'Game of Thrones', reported People magazine.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno are a part of the cast.

Production on the show began in April. The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022. (ANI)

