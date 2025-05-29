Washington DC [US], May 29 (ANI): Brazil's Fernanda Torres, a Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee for 'I'm Still Here,' will star in the film 'Os Corretores', reported Variety.

It is a feature from Brazilian production powerhouse Conspiracao that is scheduled to go into production by the end of this year.

The film will be directed by Torres' husband, Andrucha Waddington, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the film is described as a real estate tragic comedy. The plot centres on a couple of real estate agents.

Torres plays the female lead, while the male lead is yet to be decided by the makers.

For her internationally acclaimed performance as Eunice Paiva in 'I'm Still Here,' Torres was the first Brazilian to receive a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture drama.

She was also nominated this year for a Best Actress Academy Award.

According to Variety, Torres is also a writer of newspaper columns and has published two novels.

Her debut novel, 'The End,' sold over 200,000 copies in Brazil and was translated into seven languages and adapted into a 10-episode series.

Torres' considerable writing career also includes the plot for 'The Others,' one of streamer Globoplay's most successful original series to date, reported Variety.

As for Waddington, he has directed 'Me You Them,' selected for Sundance, Cannes, and Toronto.

Starring Torres and his mother Fernanda Montenegro and co-written and directed by Waddington, 'House of Sand,' a successful Sony Pictures Classics release in the U.S., won Sundance's Sundance/NHK International Filmmakers Script and Alfred Sloan awards. (ANI)

