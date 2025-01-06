Los Angeles [US], January 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Selena Gomez came to the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a gorgeous gown.

She stole everyone's attention when she stepped out on the red carpet in a Prada ensemble, paired with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

Gomez looked like a Cinderella in her old Hollywood-inspired look. Her gown featured a structured bodice and a multi-layer pleated skirt with a train that she draped over her arm.

This time, Selena was nominated not once but twice for her work in both Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez. However, she did not manage to win.

Earlier, reacting to her nomination on Instagram Stories, Gomez wrote, "I don't even know what to write...I'm so proud of @Zoe Saldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Gomez recently got engaged to Benny Blanco.

Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on Wednesday, December 11. Gomez, 32, shared a post on Instagram revealing her engagement ring, captioning the post, "Forever begins now." Blanco, also expressed his excitement in the comments section, humorously writing, "Hey wait... that's my wife," reported People.

The pair, who have long been close collaborators in the music industry, first worked together on several hit songs, including Gomez's 2015 chart-topping track 'Same Old Love'.It wasn't until 2023, however, that they confirmed their romantic involvement. In December of that year, Gomez opened up about their relationship, revealing they had been dating for six months, as per People.

In a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, Gomez referred to Blanco as "my absolute everything" and declared that he had been "the best thing that's ever happened to me." (ANI)

