Beverly Hills, Jan 6: Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans! With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes get it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine. Here are some of the looks catching attention Sunday at the Golden Globes 2025. Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses to ‘Emilia Perez’ for Best Picture – Non-English Language.

Ariana Grande: From Glinda Pink to Hepburn Yellow

She didn't wear pink, the favoured colour of Glinda the Good. But Wicked star Grande evoked another Ozian colour—yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture. The gown was in pale silk with a hand-beaded bodice—a vintage 1966 gown from what the designer calls the Audrey Hepburn era of Givenchy. She wore a Swarovski choker and white opera gloves.

Mikey Madison: New Movie Star, New Fashion Star

Few red carpet arrivals were more anticipated than that of Mikey Madison, the breakout Anora star who's been making waves in the fashion world too this season. Madison wore a shiny gold, strapless column gown from Bottega Veneta that emphasised her much-discussed fashion transformation into classic movie-star glamour.

Cate Blanchett: Glistening in Gold

Actor Blanchett looked like an awards statue come to life in a glistening gold gown with a ruched top by Louis Vuitton—one that she also wore at the Cannes Film Festival. New gold stones were added to the gown, designed by Nicholas Ghesquière, to freshen the look.

Nicole Kidman: Sparkling in Silver

Where Blanchett glistened in gold, Kidman sparkled in silver in a daring, one-shoulder backless Balenciaga gown. The Babygirl star polished off the look with a chic, voluminous half-ponytail.

Ali Wong: Fiery in Red

Actor-comedian Wong wasn't easy to miss on the carpet. She wore a cascading gown of bright fire-engine red tulle. The grand Balenciaga number was accessorised with a satin belt and glamorous black spandex opera gloves, almost up to the shoulder.

Zoe Kravitz: Old-School Glamour, A Pink Bow

Zoë Kravitz stuns at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards pic.twitter.com/BjCGrW5hwR — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 6, 2025

The Don't Blink Twice director went traditional with a black velvet Saint Laurent gown featuring a plunging neckline, with a sweet pastel pink silk bow around her waist. She was a favourite of Kevin Hyunh, InStyle's fashion director, who said he loved how she “channelled old-school Hollywood glamour.”

Kerry Washington: Opera Gloves Are A Thing

Those opera gloves are really a thing this year. Also wearing them was actor Washington, who sported a neon pink silk taffeta gown, also from Balenciaga, with a train—the combo providing “a bit of edgy glamour, Hyunh said.

Tyler James Williams: Schooling the Masses in Fashion

Tyler James Williams stuns on the #GoldenGlobes carpet. pic.twitter.com/ci6qAMIbrO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2025

Williams, of Abbott Elementary, is never safe or boring on the carpet. On Sunday he sported a grey pinstripe suit with cropped, double-breasted jacket with dramatic shoulder pads and a bare chest peeking out over loose trousers.

Quinta Brunson: Sequins to Spare

Quinta Brunson photographed by me for the Golden Globes today pic.twitter.com/kQ7NDcfz92 — Jacob @jpwphoto (@cameramanjake) January 6, 2025

Williams' colleague, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Bronson, looked sleek in a heavily embellished custom Roberto Cavalli gown. Hyunh called the colour, chocolate brown, “the colour of the season.” Golden Globes 2025 Winners LIVE Updates: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for 'The Brutalist' at 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Glen Powell: A (Fashion) Hitman in Armani

Glen Powell is joined by his parents on the carpet at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7scPcSLIEV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 5, 2025

Powell eschewed the tie and instead channelled casual glamour in an open-necked brown shirt and black velvet jacket by Giorgio Armani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)