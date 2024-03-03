Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have already presented many star-studded reunions and gatherings in Jamnagar.

On Day 2 of the festivities on Saturday, actors Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor were joined by Diljit Dosanjh at the dance stage in what created a 'reunion' of their 2019 movie 'Good Newwz'.

Kiara took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the three shaking legs together.

"The Good News Reunion", Kiara captioned her story, accompanied with a hug and heart emoji.

The 'Shershah' actor tagged Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. She also mentioned Akshay Kumar, who was not present at the event on Saturday.

"Missing Akshay sir", she added.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

'Good Newwz' movie, directed by Raj Mehta released in 2019. The movie performed well at the box office and garnered over Rs 200 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has joined the cast of famous 'Don' franchise, which is being rebooted with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The movie is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.

Kareena Kapoor on the other hand, will be seen in the movie 'Crew' where she is starring with Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as the roles of "bada**" air hostesses. It will release on March 29.

Diljit Dosanjh will be starring as the titular lead in Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The movie will release on Netflix on April 12. (ANI)

