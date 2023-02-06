Los Angeles [US], February 6 (ANI): Adele got emotional as she accepted the Grammy for her song 'Easy On Me'. Adele won the award in the 'Best Pop Solo Performance ' category.

Dwayne Johnson announced her name as the winner and said, "Get up here best friend, Adele!"

Also Read | Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: As Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Exit and the Show Enters a New Phase, Let's Relook at Ram and Priya's Most Romantic Scenes (Watch Videos).

Adele dedicated the award to her son Angelo and even remembered her boyfriend Rich Paul's words - "'Don't cry, if you win anything, don't cry' and here I am crying."

She continued, "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."

Also Read | Grammy Awards 2023: Bad Bunny Makes the Audience Groove to His Tunes While Performing at the Event (Watch Video).

"I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it's very old-school and very brave," she said. "Love you all artists, I f****ing love you."

Adele was nominated in seven categories - 'Record Of The Year' for 'Easy On Me', 'Album Of The Year' for '30', 'Song Of The Year' for 'Easy On Me', 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for 'Easy On Me', 'Best Music Video' for 'Easy On Me', 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for '30', and 'Best Music Film' for 'Adele One Night Only'.

The highly-anticipated release ('30') is the singer's first new album in six years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)