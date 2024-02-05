Los Angeles [US], February 5 (ANI): Karol G has won the 'Best Musica Urbana Album' award at the Grammys this year. She won it for her album 'MANANA SERA BONITO'.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From Guru to Bob Biswas - Top 5 Performances of the Versatile Actor!.

This marks Karol G's first Grammy.

"This is my first time at [the] Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy," she said while accepting the award. "I'm super happy, I'm super nervous, I'm super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect," as per PEOPLE.

Also Read | Kiccha Sudeep and Sonu Sood Feel Excited As Celebrity Cricket League's 10th Season Promo Lights Up Burj Khalifa (Watch Video).

She continued with thanks to her fans. "This is such a beautiful thing. My album has given me the best memories in my own life, my whole life -- my fans that came and enjoyed my album, that gave motivation and inspiration and heal with me -- thank you so much."

She concluded, "I promise you to give you my best always, and I hope this is the first of so many," reported PEOPLE.

Others nominated in this category were Saturno by Rauw Alejandro, Manana Sera Bonito by and Data by Tainy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)