Music lovers, rejoice! The biggest night in music is upon us – the 66th Annual Grammy Awards are set to hit the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Get ready to witness a spectacle brimming with electrifying performances, tearful wins, unforgettable red-carpet moments, and maybe even a few surprised faces. Prepare to be dazzled by an A-list roster of performers. From the soulful sounds of SZA and the global grooves of Burna Boy to the iconic presence of Billie Eilish and Billy Joel and the pop powerhouse Dua Lipa, this year's lineup promises to be nothing short of breathtaking. Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Will Attend BUT Won’t Perform at the Award Show – Reports.

How to Watch Grammys 2024

Head over to Grammy.com or the Recording Academy's YouTube channel for a front-row seat to the Premiere Ceremony. Be there to witness the excitement as your favourite artists receive their well-deserved awards. For those with traditional cable or satellite TV, the Grammys will be broadcast live on the CBS network. The event starts at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. Grammy Awards 2024: Joni Mitchell To Perform at Grammys for the First Time - Read Deets Inside.

Don't Miss Grammy Awards 2024:

Don't hit snooze. @SZA is taking the #GRAMMYs stage in 3 days! 🎶 📢 Tune in on Feb. 4th to watch the 66th GRAMMY Awards on @CBS and @paramountplus! See the 66th GRAMMYs performers: https://t.co/vY1IYopuYR pic.twitter.com/F9Rln1DQdC — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 1, 2024

Grammys 2024 on Paramount+

In case you don’t have access to CBS, Paramount+ will be at your rescue, which will also be streaming the 66th Grammys or Grammys 2024. If you subscribe to DirecTV Stream, you can also see the awards show.

How to Watch Grammys Outside USA

Want to watch Grammys outside the USA? Good news! You can access CBS and Paramount+ through your usual streaming platform if you use a VPN like ExpressVPN. Thank us later!

Grammys 2024 Host

Emmy-winning comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah will return to the Grammy Awards stage for the fourth consecutive year to serve as host. To note, as per Indian Standard Time, Grammys 2024 starts at 6:30 AM on February 5, 2024.

