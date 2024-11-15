The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards celebrated its 25th edition on November 14 (November 15 at 6.30 AM as per IST), at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, recognised a remarkable array of talent from across Latin music. The awards, which honoured recordings released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, introduced two new categories—Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance. The nominations were announced via a virtual livestream on September 17. Leading the nominations was Mexican-American producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera, who garnered an impressive nine nominations, closely followed by global superstars Karol G and Bad Bunny, each with eight. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Beyoncé Shatters Records With 11 Nods, ‘Cowboy Carter’ Singer Dominates the Pack.

Among the standout moments of the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards night were Jorge Drexler’s triumph, as his song “Derrumbe” clinched the coveted Song of the Year award, and Daddy Yankee’s “Bonita,” which took home the Best Urban Song honour Let’s take a look at all the winners of the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Ricky Kej, Chandrika Tandon, Anoushka Shankar and Radhika Vekaria Get Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.

2024 Latin Grammy Awards Winners List

Record of the Year – ‘Mambo 23’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Album of the Year – ‘Radio Güira’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Song of the Year – ‘Derrumbe’ – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

Best New Artist – Ela Taubert

Best Pop Vocal Album – El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – García – Kany García

Best Pop Song – ‘Feriado’ – Manuel Lorente Freire, Héctor Mazzarri, Alberto Montenegro, Daniel Rondón & Andres Story

Best Latin Electronic Music Performance – ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ (Tiësto Remix) – Bizarrap, Shakira & Tiësto

Best Urban Fusion/Performance – ‘Tranky Funky’ – Trueno

Best Reggaeton Performance – ‘Perro Negro’ – Bad Bunny featuring Feid

Best Urban Music Album – Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) – Karol G

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song – ‘Aprender a Amar’ – Pablo Drexler, Alberto Escámez López & Nathy Peluso

Best Urban Song – ‘Bonita’ – Daddy Yankee

Best Rock Album – El Dorado (En Vivo) – Aterciopelados

Best Rock Song – ‘No Me Preguntes (Live)’ – Jesús Quintero & Draco Rosa,

Best Pop/Rock Album – Reflejos de lo Eterno – Draco Rosa

Best Pop/Rock Song – ‘Cinco Horas Menos’ – Conociendo Rusia & Natalia Lafourcade

Best Alternative Music Album – Autopoiética – Mon Laferte

Best Alternative Song – ‘El Día Que Perdí Mi Juventud’ – Devonté Hynes & Nathy Peluso

Best Singer-Songwriter Album – Pausa – Leonel García

Best Singer-Songwriter Song – ‘Derrumbe’ – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

Best Salsa Album – Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) – Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album – Te Llevo en la Sangre – Alejandro Fernández

Best Contemporary Tropical Album – Tropicalia – Fonseca

Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León

Best Regional Mexican Song – ‘El Amor de Su Vida’ – Édgar Barrera & Kevyn Mauricio Cruz

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album – Pra Você, Ilza – Hermeto Pascoal & Grupo

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language) – Kintsugi – Un Corazón

Best Christian Album (Portuguese Language) – Deixa Vir - Vol II (Ao Vivo) – Thalles Roberto

Best Latin Children’s Album – ¡A Cantar! – Danilo & Chapis

Best Arrangement – ‘Night in Tunisia’ – Hilario Durán, arranger (Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)

Songwriter of the Year – Édgar Barrera

Producer of the Year – Édgar Barrera

Best Short Form Music Video – ‘313’ – Residente featuring Penélope Cruz & Sílvia Pérez Cruz

Best Long Form Music Video – Grasa (Album Long Form) – Nathy Peluso

In addition to the major awards, Colombian singer Carlos Vives was honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).