The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards celebrated its 25th edition on November 14 (November 15 at 6.30 AM as per IST), at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, recognised a remarkable array of talent from across Latin music. The awards, which honoured recordings released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, introduced two new categories—Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance. The nominations were announced via a virtual livestream on September 17. Leading the nominations was Mexican-American producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera, who garnered an impressive nine nominations, closely followed by global superstars Karol G and Bad Bunny, each with eight. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Beyoncé Shatters Records With 11 Nods, ‘Cowboy Carter’ Singer Dominates the Pack.
Among the standout moments of the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards night were Jorge Drexler’s triumph, as his song “Derrumbe” clinched the coveted Song of the Year award, and Daddy Yankee’s “Bonita,” which took home the Best Urban Song honour Let’s take a look at all the winners of the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Ricky Kej, Chandrika Tandon, Anoushka Shankar and Radhika Vekaria Get Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.
2024 Latin Grammy Awards Winners List
Record of the Year – ‘Mambo 23’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Album of the Year – ‘Radio Güira’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Song of the Year – ‘Derrumbe’ – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
Best New Artist – Ela Taubert
Best Pop Vocal Album – El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – García – Kany García
Best Pop Song – ‘Feriado’ – Manuel Lorente Freire, Héctor Mazzarri, Alberto Montenegro, Daniel Rondón & Andres Story
Best Latin Electronic Music Performance – ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ (Tiësto Remix) – Bizarrap, Shakira & Tiësto
Best Urban Fusion/Performance – ‘Tranky Funky’ – Trueno
Best Reggaeton Performance – ‘Perro Negro’ – Bad Bunny featuring Feid
Best Urban Music Album – Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) – Karol G
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song – ‘Aprender a Amar’ – Pablo Drexler, Alberto Escámez López & Nathy Peluso
Best Urban Song – ‘Bonita’ – Daddy Yankee
Best Rock Album – El Dorado (En Vivo) – Aterciopelados
Best Rock Song – ‘No Me Preguntes (Live)’ – Jesús Quintero & Draco Rosa,
Best Pop/Rock Album – Reflejos de lo Eterno – Draco Rosa
Best Pop/Rock Song – ‘Cinco Horas Menos’ – Conociendo Rusia & Natalia Lafourcade
Best Alternative Music Album – Autopoiética – Mon Laferte
Best Alternative Song – ‘El Día Que Perdí Mi Juventud’ – Devonté Hynes & Nathy Peluso
Best Singer-Songwriter Album – Pausa – Leonel García
Best Singer-Songwriter Song – ‘Derrumbe’ – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
Best Salsa Album – Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) – Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album – Te Llevo en la Sangre – Alejandro Fernández
Best Contemporary Tropical Album – Tropicalia – Fonseca
Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León
Best Regional Mexican Song – ‘El Amor de Su Vida’ – Édgar Barrera & Kevyn Mauricio Cruz
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album – Pra Você, Ilza – Hermeto Pascoal & Grupo
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language) – Kintsugi – Un Corazón
Best Christian Album (Portuguese Language) – Deixa Vir - Vol II (Ao Vivo) – Thalles Roberto
Best Latin Children’s Album – ¡A Cantar! – Danilo & Chapis
Best Arrangement – ‘Night in Tunisia’ – Hilario Durán, arranger (Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
Songwriter of the Year – Édgar Barrera
Producer of the Year – Édgar Barrera
Best Short Form Music Video – ‘313’ – Residente featuring Penélope Cruz & Sílvia Pérez Cruz
Best Long Form Music Video – Grasa (Album Long Form) – Nathy Peluso
In addition to the major awards, Colombian singer Carlos Vives was honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).