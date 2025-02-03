Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 (ANI): Music sensation Sabrina Carpenter has proved that she has impeccable taste in fashion as she graced the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, turning heads with her breathtaking appearance in a custom JW Anderson gown.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter was a vision of elegance in a powder blue backless dress, featuring a dramatic feathered train and waist details that made her stand out among the star-studded crowd at the Crypto.com Arena.

The "Expresso" artist made a statement with her minimalist approach to accessories, allowing the striking design of her gown to take centre stage. Her voluminous curly updo further complemented the graceful look.

Sabrina has earned six Grammy nominations for her album 'Short n' Sweet'. The nominations included nods for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best New Artist, as well as recognition for her hit singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please.'

In an emotional Instagram post shared last November, Sabrina opened up about the overwhelming experience of hearing her name announced among the Grammy 2025 nominees.

"This is the first year I've watched the live stream where I heard my name," she wrote, adding, "I'd be lying if I said I hadn't dreamt about this day my whole life, so I am filled with gratitude."

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, (early Monday morning in India).

The event will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A. Artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga will perform at the ceremony.

Beyonce leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish each have seven. Taylor Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are also among the top nominees.

Presenters for the night will include Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA.

Grammy 2025 will be available to stream live in India exclusively on Disney plus Hotstar. (ANI)

