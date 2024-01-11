Los Angeles [US], January 11 (ANI): Comedian-actor Jo Koy's hosting stint at Golden Globes 2024 has garnered headlines, especially with his joke on 'Barbie'.

During his opening monologue, Koy tipped his hat to the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon by jokingly comparing Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Gerwig's 'Barbie', Variety reported.

"'Oppenheimer' is based on the 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project -- and 'Barbie' is about a plastic doll...," he joked as the audience responded with a muted laugh.

His remarks about 'Barbie' did not go down well with many. He received a huge backlash on social media as well.

However, 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig appeared to have a different take on it.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, she said, "Well, he's (Koy) not wrong."

Greta added, "She's the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll...The insight that Ruth Handler had when she was watching her daughter play with baby dolls, is she realized, 'My daughter doesn't want to pretend to be a mother. She wants to pretend to be a grown woman.'"

Gerwig's film won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

The box office achievement award was just one of two accolades to 'Barbie' at the 2024 Golden Globes, as Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' prevailed in the best motion picture comedy or musical category. Gerwig's comedy still remains on track for a boatload of Oscar nominations, and it most recently picked up four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, including outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture, as per Variety. (ANI)

