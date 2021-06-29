Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Halsey recently announced her fourth album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'.

While the singer did not give away many details, she revealed that Oscar and Grammy-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails are producing the upcoming album.

Halsey took to her Instagram account to make the announcement with a post that contained no more information than the fact that the Nine Inch Nails mainstays are producing, the title of the album and the reminder that this is, indeed, her fourth.

She captioned the post, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The FOURTH album by Halsey. Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross."

The post also included a 10-second video of a rooftop electronic billboard heralding the project.

No release date was mentioned, but it will apparently be arriving quickly, in the overall scale of things, on the heels of her third full-length, 'Manic', which came out on the eve of the pandemic in January 2020, reported Variety.

Her employment of the duo counts as a cup because Reznor and Ross have had few significant production credits over the years outside of their own work with film scores and Nine Inch Nails.

Reznor and Ross won both the Oscar and Golden Globe for best original score for 'Soul' this year, sharing it with Jon Batiste, who separately composed the jazz sections. They had also won an Emmy last year for the score of 'Watchmen', adding to a list of awards that began with their kudos for 'The Social Network' in 2010.

Halsey has clearly been making use of the time that otherwise would have been spent on the road, as she had a world tour scheduled for 2020, then postponed to 2021, and finally cancelled in January of this year.

"Safety is the priority," the singer tweeted in January about the tour cancellation.

She added at the time, "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately."

Since releasing 'Manic', Halsey has participated on singles with country singer Kelsea Ballerini (The Other Girl), Marshmello (Be Kind) and Juice WRLD (Life's a Mess).

Halsey was named songwriter of the year at the recent virtual BMI Pop Music Awards.

On the personal front, the singer had announced her pregnancy in January, revealing that she is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. (ANI)

