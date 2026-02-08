Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Following Nellore police's intensified crackdown on the illegal transportation and sale of drugs, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deeksha on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of the Balaji Nagar Police Station to review preparedness, discipline and transparency in functioning.

ASP Deeksha said the inspection followed a crime review meeting and a drug awareness programme held in the district. She added that surveillance and transparency measures at the police station were in place.

Speaking to reporters here after the inspection, ASP Deeksha said the police station was found to be functioning efficiently and in a disciplined manner. "Today, after the crime review meeting and drug awareness program, I inspected the Balaji Nagar police station. The staff was found disciplined and properly alert. All the CCTVs are operational, and the police station operates transparently," the ASP said.

Deeksha highlighted the focus on preventive policing and noted that the police station's jurisdiction had been closely analysed. "We have analysed the type of area jurisdiction. I have seen the top 10 rowdy sheeters. All of them come to the police station every Sunday at 11 AM," she said, indicating regular monitoring of known offenders.

The ASP further stated that special emphasis was being laid on key crime categories to ensure public safety. "We are putting special focus on property offences, bodily offences, drug abuse and rowdy sheeters," she added.

Rowdy sheeters have been instructed to mandatorily report at their respective police stations every Sunday at 11 AM. Of the top 10 rowdy sheeters, five are currently lodged in Kadapa Central Prison, while the remaining five go to the police station every Sunday as directed, ASP Deeksha said.

ASP advised the public to contact the 'Eagle Club' helpline number 1972 to share information related to ganja.

Meanwhile, a massive cycle rally will be organised soon to create awareness against drug consumption. From tomorrow, police will conduct large-scale cordon-and-search operations across the city. (ANI)

