Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Taapsee Pannu after KRK claimed that shows of the actress' latest film Dobaaraa got cancelled. "Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are canceled because of no audience. Hahaha," KRK tweeted. Dobaaraa Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Film Stands at a Total Rs 1.74 Crore in India.

KRK's tweet did not go down well with many people, especially Hansal Mehta.

Responding to KRK's tweet, Hansal Mehta wrote, "#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them." Dobaaraa Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu’s Film Mints Rs 72 Lakh on Its Opening Day in India.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa, which was released on Friday, has raked in over Rs 1.74 crore so far. "#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: Rs 1.74 cr. #India biz," trade analayst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Dobaaraa Collections

#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 1.74 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PlbpNTKKnx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2022

Dobaaraa is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The film opened on just 370 screens across the country. It marks Taapsee's second theatrical release after Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu, which was released in July. Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Himanshi Chaudhry and Nassar are also a part of the thriller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)