A film is a director's labour of love. Amid hardships and hindrances, the director needs to prove his grit and conviction by staying true to his belief. Helmed by Hansal Mehta and portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, Shahid brought National film awards for both the actor and director. Recollecting the fond memories, Mehta took to his Instagram to post tidbits about the movie.

On Monday, Mehta posted a long note with the first poster of the film. Faraaz: Delhi HC Refuses to Stay the Release of Hansal Mehta’s Movie Based on the 2016 Dhaka Terror Attacks.

He wrote, "And this was the first concept/desperate pitch poster of Shahid made from the stills taken by @rumrainroad and @jaihmehta. The film did not have a title yet. Many advised against the name Shahid as it's title because nobody watches a film with a Muslim title. One person even suggested changing the protagonist's religion. Another suggested we change the ending - make it happy. Let the protagonist not die advised the director of a very, very successful film. Faraaz: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Clicked at the Private Screening of Hansal Mehta’s Film Starring Zahan Kapoor (View Pics).

The producer @sunil_s_bohra was unflinching in backing us. Well, Shahid does live on. Through a film called Shahid. Through the performance of an actor called @rajkummar_rao. Through the big deeds of his short life. And yes @mitchinder did not shoot the film. An early partin Govandi was shot by @nusratfjafri and most of the film was shot by @anujdhawan13 with little help from @miteshdop. @apurva_asrani edited the film. @castingchhabra helped cast some exceptional people including @mohdzeeshanayyub, #Baljinder @vipin.sta @itsshalinivatsa @vinraw and so many more. @kaykaymenon02 and #YusufHusain did the film pro bono. Apurva and I also became part of the writing/rewriting process.

The film was not made by one person. It was some amazing people and blessings from an unknown force that made this film see light of day." Hansal's fans hailed his endeavour. One wrote, "It's one of the best movies I've ever seen on the issue of the Muslim identity in India and the various shades & challenges that come with it. Stark, brilliantly acted and so to the point. No overdramatising the victimhood bit. It made us see Shahid as a person/Individual and not as a Muslim/Indian. The transcending of this identity and political parameters is the real triumph of this film! Glad you made it sir. Forever a fan."

Another one wrote, "Proud of u all with the works u all hv been doing.. keep bringing all such stories related to humanity..." Based on a true story, 'Shahid' revolves around Shahid Azmi and his family who are terrorised during the Bombay riots. The movie tracks Shahid's personal and professional journey from close quarters. Known to be a sensitive director, Hansal's last directorial was 'Faraaz' which received a mixed response. (ANI)

