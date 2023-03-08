Actor Hansika Motwani, on Wednesday, announced her next film Man and shared the first motion poster. Taking to Instagram, Think Music India shared the poster which they captioned, "Get ready for a thriller ride! #Man starring @ihansika coming shortly. Directed by #Igore." The first look and motion poster hints that the film is an action crime thriller. Love Shaadi Drama Teaser out! Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya’s Wedding Festivities to Start Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 10 (Watch Video).

Helmed by Igore, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Soon after the makers dropped the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Wow... looks fab," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Wow it's look amazing hansuu." "I'm waiting," a fan wrote. Hansika Motwani Marries Sohael Khaturiya; Pics and Video From Their D-day Go Viral!

Hansika Motwani in Man:

Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and went on to be part of the blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial Desamuduru, which also earned her a Filmfare.

Meanwhile, Hansika was recently seen in the show Hansika's which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.