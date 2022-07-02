Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): HBO Max has greenlit a second season of the adult animated series 'Ten Year Old Tom', from Steve Dildarian.

According to Variety, the announcement was made during a panel at Rooster Teeth's RTX Festival, a convention dedicated to podcasting, video games and animation. The animated series is a spiritual successor to his HBO series 'The Life and Times of Tim'.

'Ten Year Old Tom' follows Tom, an average kid struggling to navigate childhood who is surrounded by well-meaning adults with questionable guidance.

The show's season 1 consisted of 10 30-minute episodes, each of which consisted of two quarter-hour segments. Dildarian has penned and directed the series in addition to voicing Tom.

Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich and Edi Patterson round out the main cast, while David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lynonne, Mark Proksch and Tim Robinson guest-starred during season 1. Season 2 will see Bowers join the writing team of the series.

In a statement, Billy Wee, senior vice president of comedy and animation at HBO Max, said, "Steve Dildarian has always had a unique and charming way of depicting the pain and hilarity of everyday life."

"We love the sincerity and bewilderment of Tom as he navigates the misguided adults around him daily and we are looking forward to more life lessons and mishaps in Season 2," he added.

'Ten Year Old Tom' has been produced by Work Friends, a joint venture between Tomorrow Studios and Nick Weidenfeld. Dildarian executive produces the series with Weidenfeld, Mart Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, as per Variety. (ANI)

