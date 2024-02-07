Los Angeles [US], February 7 (ANI): Rapper Drake is trending on social media X after alleged improper footage of the artist surfaced online, Page Six reported.

In the video, a man who appeared to be the Canadian celebrity seemed to be engaging in a sexual act. The headboard in the released video appears to be the same one that Drake has on his USD 220 million private plane.

However, when asked about the video leak by popular streamer Adin Ross, the 37-year-old laughed off the situation, Page Six reported.

After the video received hundreds of millions of reactions online, Ross sent Drake -- born Aubrey Graham -- a voice memo asking him about the clip.

"I'm still Live, bro. We were just looking at the s-t. It's like crazy bro, like God damn," Ross, 23, said in the recording.

"You're blessed with your voice, you're blessed with performing, you're blessed to be you, you're blessed to be number one and you're also blessed to have a f-king missile."

After sending the message to the five-time Grammy winner, Ross claimed Drake responded by "putting like eight laughing emojis."

The Kick caster also stated that Drake may utilize his voice note as his "next album intro."

However, it is unclear whether the man in the video is Drake, given he has yet to comment on the footage publicly.

Drake has always been open about his muscular abs and fitness on social media.

Despite the fact that ladies are vying for his attention, the "Degrassi" alum remains single.

Last July, he stated that the concept of marriage is "ancient."

"I don't know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually," he said on a now-deleted episode of "The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff" at the time.

"I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority."

Acorrding to Page Six, Drake, who has previously dated Rihanna, Tyra Banks, SZA, and Serena Williams, stated that he is unable to provide consistency or dedication to a relationship at this stage in his life. (ANI)

