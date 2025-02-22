A video of Drake from his February 19 concert in Sydney has taken social media by storm. The clip captures the rapper pausing his performance after spotting a woman in the mosh pit holding a sign that read she was 20 weeks pregnant. Shocked, Drake immediately addressed her, saying, “Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit, get out of there. Get the camera on here, get that baby out of the pit ASAP.” Drake Throws Slipper at Drone Spying on Him Surfing Gambling Sites in Viral Video; Internet Calls It ‘Staged’ – WATCH.

Drake Sydney Concert

Moved by the situation, Drake then called on his team and instructed, “Get her some VIP tickets immediately and like USD 30,000.” The crowd erupted in cheers, applauding his generous gesture. Still in disbelief, Drake continued, “Get that baby out of the mosh pit, what the f**k is wrong with y’all? Who the f**k brings a baby to a mosh pit?” As security staff led the woman beneath the walkway where Drake was standing, presumably to escort her to the VIP section, the excitement in the arena was palpable. Drake’s Tour Necklace With 250 Carats of Flawless Diamonds Takes His Love for Jewellery to New Heights.

Drake’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Pregnant Tiana After Attending Drake’s Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakistar ✨ (@tiana.hendo)

The fan, later identified as Tiana, took to Instagram after the concert to express her disbelief and gratitude. She wrote, “Ok woke up this morning and can confirm IT WAS NOT A DREAM. @champagnepapi I love you so much and I’ll never forget this experience.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).