Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): The devar-bhabhi relationship is truly one of a kind, and now we all can't wait to see how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal bond with each other.

Hours after Katrina officially became Mrs Kaushal, Sunny took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt post for his "parjai ji."

Also Read | And Just Like That Review: Sex And The City Sequel Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Receives Mixed Response From Twitterati.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09," he posted.

Alongside the welcome note, Sunny shared an adorable picture of Katrina and Vicky from their wedding day. In the image, the couple can be seen taking pheras.

Also Read | Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Reveals He Was Unaware of the Dangerous Situation in First Interview After the Incident.

They exchanged their wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)