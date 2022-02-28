Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on Monday, penned a heartfelt post for his wife Hazeel Keech on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Happy birthday mama bear.. don't eat too much cake alone.. See you soon my babies @hazelkeechofficial." Hazel Keech Birthday: Pictures of the Actress With Hubby Yuvraj Singh That Are Pure Goals.

Apart from Yuvraj, former India pacer Zaheer Khan's wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge also extended birthday greetings to Hazel. "Happy birthday Hazel and many many congratulations.. take care," Sagarika wished. For the unversed, Yuvraj tied the knot with 'Bodyguard' fame actor Hazel in 2016. In January this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh Blessed With A Baby Boy; Farhan Akhtar, Pragya Kapoor And Others Congratulate The Newly Blessed Parents.

Yuvraj Singh's Birthday Post For Wife Hazel Keech

They shared the news by posting a joint statement on their respective Twitter handles and requested privacy for the family. "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," the joint statement read.

