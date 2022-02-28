Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech celebrates her birthday on February 28. While the British−Mauritian film actress is missing from the acting scenario, her Instagram is often updated with all the latest happenings of her life. Keech married former Indian star batsman, Yuvraj Singh and that's another reason why she continues to be in the limelight. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy and the same announcement was shared by her on her Instagram handle.

Hazel and Yuvi's lovey-dovey pictures have always warmed our hearts and there are tons of those available on her social media account. One look at these pictures and you will instantly fall in love with their chemistry. While he continues to be eye candy amongst ladies, she's too cute for words to describe. Hazel is amongst the few actresses who married cricketers and the list includes names like Anushka Sharma and Geeta Basra. Keech tied the knot with Yuvraj Singh in 2016 and the couple has been enjoying marital bliss ever since. Today to celebrate Hazel's special day, we go back in time and witness some of her adorable moments with Yuvi once again.

Join us while we adore this super cute duo.

One From their Wedding Album

Seal it With a Kiss!

Okay, that's Cute!

What Being 'Crazy' in Love Looks Like!

Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together

A Cute Selfie

Frame It!

Happy Birthday, Hazel Keech.

