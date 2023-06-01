Los Angeles [US], May 31 (ANI): Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion has decided to take a break from music.

In a new interview with InStyle, Stallion revealed her plans to step out of the studio for a while and focus on self-care, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Also Read | Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani Begins Dubbing for Film With Kartik Aaryan, Actress Arrives at Studio in Mercedes Maybach (Watch Video).

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place," the rapper said. "Right now, I'm focused on healing."

She added that part of that break was about the demands of the music industry altogether. And in the place of making music, the mind and voice behind "Hot Girl Summer" says she's spending more time with her dogs, exercising, bingeing TV, and perhaps most importantly, setting boundaries for her physical and mental health.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh To Make Hollywood Debut? Actor Signs with International Agency WME, Fuelling Speculations.

"The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out," she explained. "Life is all about balance."

Stallion's statements come on the heels of her first and only major public response to the Tory Lanez shooting trial. Published in Elle, the Houston-raised singer and rapper addressed the racist and sexist responses to her being shot in the foot by the Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. The former friend and member of Stallion's inner circle shot Stallion in the foot in July 2020 after they left a party in the Hollywood Hills.

"I wish I could have handled this situation privately. That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained," she recalled, before speaking to its impact on her mental health. "Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing and still releasing music."

At the time, Stallion said she was in "a happier place" but was still facing mental health challenges, including anxiety.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)