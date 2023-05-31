Megan Thee Stallion has a new man in her life! Yes guys, as recently, the rapper was spotted cosying up and holding hands with Romelu Lukaku at Argentinian footballer, Lautaro Martínez's wedding at Lake Como, Italy. In the viral pics, we get to see the duo looking at each other romantically and flashing PDA. We wonder what's cooking? Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch at Astros vs Sox Game in Her Hometown of Houston (Watch Video).

Megan Thee Stallion Dating Romelu Lukaku?

Megan Thee Stallion and footballer Romelu Lukaku spotted holding hands at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/JSzCSM6gnB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 30, 2023

