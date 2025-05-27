'His Story of Itihaas' poster. (Image source: 'His Story of Itihaas' makers)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Makers of socio-political drama 'His Story of Itihaas' have released the trailer of the film and announced the release date of the movie.

Originally set to release on May 23, 2025, the film will make its theatrical debut now on May 30.

The preview event of the movie was held today in Delhi, which was attended by the lead cast, including actress Akanksha Pandey, Yogendra Tiku, and director Manpreet Singh Dhami.

The trailer of the film highlights cinematic inquiry into how deeply textbooks and taught narratives influence generations.

The story follows Namit, a mild-mannered physics teacher whose life takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon blatant inaccuracies and ideological biases in his young daughter's history textbook. What begins as a concerned father's frustration soon transforms into an obsession with truth, sending him on a risky journey through India's bureaucratic maze, academic gatekeeping, and political interference, according to a press note shared by the makers.

Subodh Bhave plays the lead role in the movie.

The film marks directorial debut of Manpreet Singh Dhami, "whose own encounter with real-life truth-seekers like Neeraj Atri, a physics teacher turned history activist, sparked this project".

Speaking about the film, Dhami said: "This is not just a story -- it's a question. A question about what we were taught, what we believed, and how it shaped who we are. Four years ago, I was just like any other Indian -- unaware and uninterested in historical details. But when I met a teacher who challenged the content of school history books, I began my own journey of unlearning. This film is the result of that awakening".

The film is backed by Panchkarma Films, and the trailer has been well-received by the netizens. (ANI)

