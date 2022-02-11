Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): HBO Max has confirmed the second season of its cult Spanish horror series '30 Coins' from genre maestro Alex de la Iglesia, following an eight-episode commission.

As per Variety, shooting for the globetrotting series will take place in Spain, Italy, the US, France and the UK, with the second season scheduled to launch in 2023.

HBO has also released a grim teaser to mark the occasion which includes a brief glimpse of Eduard Fernandez's Padre Vergara, looking worse after the events of Season 1 in which the disgraced priest fled to a small Spanish village to escape the demons of his past and hide one of Judas' 30 silver coins. Legend has it that bringing the 30 together will kick-start the apocalypse.

A hit in its native Spain, the series also found success abroad as it became available on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform in more territories.

As Season 2 picks up, several citizens of Pedraza have gone mad and been committed to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) is bedridden in Madrid while Mayor Paco (Miguel Angel Silvestre) does his best to care for the veterinarian-turned-demon-hunter. According to the scant details available thus far, Season 2 promises a new kind of enemy altogether, one which instils fear into the Devil himself.

'30 Coins' was created and is co-written by de la Iglesia and his long-time creative partner Jorge Guerricaechevarria.

"If the first season was the gathering of the storm clouds, the second will be the maelstrom preceding an epic storm. The characters are involved in a hellish plot, where death and resurrection are two sides of the same coin" said de la Iglesia in a release. (ANI)

