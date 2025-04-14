Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tira, Reliance Retail's beauty destination, has been chosen as the exclusive retail partner for the latest lip care launches from two of India's most celebrated homegrown beauty brands - Inde Wild and Foxtale.

This collaboration marks yet another milestone in Tira's aim to promote Indian innovation by bringing science-backed, high-performance beauty to a wider audience through its expansive omnichannel ecosystem.

Inde Wild's Dewy Lip Treatment in 'Caffeine Addict'

Bringing coffee obsession to a full circle, Inde Wild introduces Caffeine Addict - a rich, coffee-brown lip tint designed to hydrate, nourish, and elevate the lip game.

Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, lotus flower extract, and rich butters, this tint delivers deep moisturization and barrier repair while offering a bold, buildable colour.

If the consumer wishes for a sheer mocha glow or a full-bodied brown, the Inde Wild's gloss-like treatment gives lips a dewy finish with a comforting hint of coffee aroma.

The Inde Wild claims to be clinically proven to boost lip moisture by 114% for up to 8 hours.

Foxtale's Lip Sleeping Mask

The Foxtale Lip Sleeping Mask helps in bringing the dry, cracked lips to plump, soft perfection. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, this glossy coral-hued mask is powered by moisture pearls that fill lip cracks and restore hydration.

Maracuja Oil, Ceramides, and Vitamin E come together to exfoliate, heal and brighten. It results in Lip being visibly smoother, brighter, and softer with every use.

Both these lip care essentials are now available only on Tira. (ANI)

