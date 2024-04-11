Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): After a long wait, fans of the iconic '28 Days Later' franchise can rejoice as Nia DaCosta steps into talks to direct the second film in Sony's upcoming horror trilogy.

The news, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the beloved series.

The original film, directed by Danny Boyle and penned by Alex Garland, captivated audiences with its intense narrative and gripping portrayal of a world ravaged by a deadly virus.

Now, with Boyle returning to helm the first sequel, anticipation for the next chapter is at an all-time high.

DaCosta's involvement adds a new dimension to the franchise, bringing her unique vision and expertise in the horror genre. With projects like 'Candyman' under her belt, she has proven her ability to craft compelling and chilling stories that resonate with audiences.

The upcoming sequel promises to delve deeper into the post-apocalyptic world established in '28 Days Later,' exploring new characters and challenges as humanity fights to survive against the undead.

And with the possibility of Cillian Murphy's return as executive producer, fans eagerly await any hints of his involvement in the project.

DaCosta has earlier been in the director's chair for films like 'The Marvels' and 'Little Woods.' (ANI)

