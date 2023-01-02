Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, recently jetted off for a vacation along with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, his cousin Pashmina Roshan and his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

The 'Krrish' actor welcomed the New Year by lighting up the sky with lanterns.

Also Read | Pandya Store Update: Shweta Catches Krish Red-Handed With Death Certificate in the Store.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik's sister Pashmina Roshan shared a video which she captioned, "Thankyou 2022, Hello 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm34Iq1BtPj/

Also Read | New Year 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Prabhas’ Adipurush, 7 Upcoming Bollywood Movies That Will Arrive With Huge Warning Bells at Box Office – Here’s Why!.

In the video Hrithik was seen lighting the sky lanterns and gently guiding them upwards. He is being helped by his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and also rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad.

On Christmas 2022, Hrithik shared a picture in which he was seen posing with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan at a cold location.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

The duo frequently gets spotted on different locations and occasions, but an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)