Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming biopic film 'Tarla' on Monday, unveiled the official teaser.

The OTT Channel Zee5 took to Instagram and shared the teaser which they captioned, "Prepare to be served with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment in #Tarla on #ZEE5, coming soon."

Also Read | The Little Mermaid: Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Gorgeous Mermaid Look and BTS Photos for Promo of Halle Bailey's Film, Says 'Princess Ariel Is One of My Favourites' (View Pics and Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csi75a_vZhO/

In the teaser, Huma plays the role of famous chef Tarla Dalal. She wants to do 'something' in her life but is unable to realise her passion. After sometime, she realises her love for cooking and goes from being a non-professional cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her cooking classes and television shows.

Also Read | Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Movie Review: A Brilliant Manoj Bajpayee Leads This Effective Courtroom Drama With Panache! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The teaser also gives a glimpse of her personal life as it features her husband and family.

'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. The official release date is still awaited.

Excited about bringing the achievements of Tarla Dalal to the big screen, Huma said, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character."

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padmashree in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" are still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actor was even felicitated with the 'Powerful Women of the Year 2022' award for being one of the women achievers. Women achievers from various fields were presented with this award on the eve of International Women's Day this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)