Actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of Disney princesses and said Ariel from the The Little Mermaid is one of her absolute favourites. Janhvi was seen celebrating The Little Mermaid at a special theme inspired party with little girls. With lots of cakes, hugs and love, Janhvi relived her childhood and shared a sneak peek of the magical world of princess Ariel with her fans. She said: "My Friends, Khushi and I have grown up watching and reading about Disney princesses and princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites!" 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked a Total Bombshell in Her Hot Gowns!

Janhvi's Promo for The Little Mermaid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

Janhvi Kapoor's BTS Glimpses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi added: "I just love her colourful, fun spirit and how she goes about achieving her dreams. I cannot wait to watch the film and relive my childhood with my girlfriends!" Disney India is set to release The Little Mermaid on May 26. On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Telugu film Devara.

