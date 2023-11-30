Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Jr NTR arrived with his family to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad. The actor can be seen standing in the queue with his wife and mother to cast his vote.

Jr NTR wore a white t-shirt and light blue denim pants while his wife Lakshmi Pranathi donned a red suit for the day.

Celebrities, including actors, often have a significant influence on the public. Their involvement in voting can encourage young people to follow suit, as they may see it as socially responsible and desirable behaviour.

During the Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, many south actors showed up to cast their votes on Thursday.

Actor Allu Arjun showed his voting finger to the media while he left the polling booth in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area after casting his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections.

Allu wore a white T-shirt and black trousers for the day.

Polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Allu was recently honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards. He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. (ANI)

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He will also be seen in 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles 'War 2' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. (ANI)

