Actor Rana Daggubati arrived to cast his vote at FNCC in Hyderabad during the Telangana Assembly elections. He was seen wearing a shirt that he teamed up with a T-shirt, jeans and a cap. The polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters. A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS). Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Jr NTR Arrives With His Family To Cast Their Votes at the Polling Station (Watch Video).

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rana recently joined the cast of superstar Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170. Lyca Productions, the film's production house, made the announcement on October 3. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Jr NTR Seen Standing in a Crowd To Cast His Vote (View Pic).

"Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati," the production banner posted on X.

Anirudh Ravichander, who worked with Rajinikanth in Jailer, with Vijay in Leo, and most recently with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has also joined the team as the film's music director. TJ Gnanavel has come on board to direct the film.