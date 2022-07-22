New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): After a long wait of four years, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor made his grand comeback on the big screen with his period action entertainer film 'Shamshera' alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Ranbir was last seen in director Rajkummar Hirani's 'Sanju' in 2018 alongside Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma. The film was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

After portraying Sanjay, the 'Rockstar' actor now shared his experience working opposite the 'Khalnayak' actor and stated, "I'm aware that one of the major USPs of Shamshera is Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor and I hope people love that on screen. Sanjay sir has an enigmatic aura about him every time he comes on the big screen and it has been an honour for me to go toe to toe against him. The film is a revenge action spectacle and I'm really happy about how grand our clash is looking on the big screen."

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' actor portrays the role of an evil, merciless, coldhearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh, and now watching him standing against Ranbir is something like a treat to all his fans.

Talking about the same, the 'Besharam' actor said, "It looks like two forces are going to collide with each other and there will be fireworks. Kudos to our director, Karan Malhotra for thinking about pitting us against each other and for scaling up the film to a level where our fight becomes a huge talking point for audiences. Sanjay Dutt has given us a villain to remember in Shamshera and we know that our on-screen rivalry is going to be brutal and violent."

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera (essayed by Ranbir).

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was released Friday and is currently evoking a mixed response from the audience. (ANI)

