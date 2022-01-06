Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): Appears like Selena Gomez is already looking forward to turning 30 this year, as the singer recently opened up about how thrilled she is for stepping into a new decade.

Gomez appeared in a joint interview with her 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' costar Andy Samberg with People magazine.

The star, who celebrates her birthday on July 22, shared how "excited" she is about turning 30 this year.

"I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful," the 'Rare' artist said.

Gomez also added that she is also looking forward to the release of 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' -- the fourth and final film in the animated franchise -- streaming on Amazon on January 14.

After a decade of voicing Count Dracula's vampire daughter Mavis in the franchise, Gomez said it feels "bittersweet" to have to say goodbye.

"I'm a little sad. But we've had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I'm about to be 30, so it's pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways," she said.

The 'Look At Her Now' singer has also been nominated for her first Grammy, this year. She is nominated for best Latin pop album of the year for her album- 'Revelacion'.

Hard at work on her next studio album, Gomez admitted that the nomination has made her "more nervous" about her new music.

The singer-actor is currently in New York City shooting season two of the hit Hulu comedy 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Though she said she "can't say" much about the new season, she did say that she was "very surprised" about what's to come.

"It's not what you'd expect. There's a lot of new things happening, but I'm still with the old guys [Steve Martin and Martin Short] having a good time," Gomez explained.

New to the cast in season two is Gomez's friend Cara Delevingne, with whom she recently got a matching tattoo. (ANI)

