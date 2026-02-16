New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Information and Broadcasting Ministry Pavilion at India AI Impact Summit 2026 will feature panels, masterclasses, and technology showcases exploring AI's transformative impact on media and entertainment, including AI-driven production workflows, multilingual voice technologies, gaming innovation, content monetization, and responsible AI frameworks.

Highlights include interactive AI micro-drama storytelling, the Kathavatar AI-generated short films in partnership with Adobe, and Shekhar Kapur's masterclass on AI-powered storytelling, examining the evolution of filmmaking and cultural authenticity.

Also Read | 'Toxic' vs 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Clash: Yash Firm on March 19 Release Date, Will Not Postpone Film.

Sessions will showcase innovations from LTM BlueVerse, AWS, Google with Evergent, Sony Research India, PurpleTalk, Dashverse, Pocket FM, Kuku FM, and Lumikai, promoting knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and India's leadership in responsible AI creative services, an official release said.

At the India AI Impact Expo 2026, 51 startups from India's AVGC-XR and Media Tech sector are showcasing AI-powered innovations at the WAVES Creators Corner.

Also Read | AI Impact Summit India 2026: Rana Daggubati Says Artificial Intelligence 'Will Replace All of Us Quite Quickly' (Watch Video).

The platform features immersive storytelling, gaming, virtual production, and next-gen content technologies.

Highlights include the Zero-Touch Autonomous Newsroom, Bhasha-Wall with multilingual dubbing and AI sign language avatars, interactive experiences like Samvad Setu and The Director's Chair, an AI podcast studio, conversational humanoid robots, and voice cloning.

Bhashasetu and Kalaasetu challenge winners will also present AI-driven tools preserving cultural heritage and enhancing linguistic accessibility, demonstrating India's creative tech leadership.

Adobe, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will present a series of AI-driven creative initiatives at the MIB Pavilion, WAVES Creators Corner, during the India AI Impact Summit.

As part of the collaboration, Adobe will present Kathavatar, a curated showcase of five Made-in-India AI short films inspired by Indian folklore. The films Language of Birds, Migoi, Uttarayan, The Barber's Secret, and Yappasauras will be screened throughout the Summit at the AI Theatre within WAVES Creators Corner. The showcase will highlight a new generation of Indian filmmakers experimenting with artificial intelligence in storytelling and cinematic craft.

Adobe will also host a thematic session titled "The Future of Film: AI, Creativity, and Craft," focused on emerging AI filmmaking practices and evolving creative workflows, the release said.

In addition, the Content Creation Hub, powered by Adobe, will demonstrate AI-led video creation workflows designed for modern content creators, offering insights into tools that enable faster production, enhanced creativity, and scalable content development.

Through these initiatives, Adobe and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting aim to showcase India's growing leadership in AI-enabled creativity and strengthen innovation across the media and entertainment ecosystem, the release said.

It said that AI Immersive Theatre in New Delhi introduces a transformative cinematic space featuring 270-degree projection, spatial design, and AI-powered storytelling that fully surrounds audiences in an interactive environment. Conceived as a cultural centrepiece, it blends technology and narrative to redefine audience engagement.

Led by the National Film Development Corporation and Waves Bazaar under the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, the showcase includes curated AI films, CinemAI Hackathon finalists from the International Film Festival of India, and Kathavatar screenings at Bharat Mandapam, positioning India at the forefront of responsible AI-driven cinema. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)