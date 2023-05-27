Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI): Ahead of the release of their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal stole the spotlight on the green carpet of IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The duo marked a stylish appearance at the star-studded gala. Sara looked beautiful in a red ruffle saree, while Vicky showcased his dapper side as he opted for a classic tuxedo look.

Vicky and Sara also interacted with the media before making their way to the venue.

Heaping praises on Vicky, Sara said, " I think he (Vicky) is extremely versatile and that is his big strength. He knows best how to transform into any character. "

"We are just really very very excited to be here and bring our film. We come to IIFA and celebrate our Indian cinema. This time the cherry on the cake is that we brought our film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' here. We always get so much love from Abu Dhabi..so it's our little way of giving a return gift," Vicky added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' will hit the theatres on June 2. (ANI)

