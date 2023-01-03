Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Monday, shared an adorable picture of her husband Aanand Ahuja and her newborn baby Vayu.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raanjhana' actor shared the picture which she captioned, "My two Leos. My whole. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal."

In the picture, Anand could be seen holding his baby boy Vayu on a bright sunny day on a road covered with trees.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Anand Ahuja commented, "Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor."

"Happy new year Sonam! I hope 2023 brings you all of your heart's desires and more," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "You're the best role model for Vayu."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

